SEBRING — The junior version of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” by Sebring Middle School students likely made a big impression on those who attended one of the two performances recently.
It was only the second time for such a big musical production at the school, involving dozens of students working together for an enjoyable experience for their fellow classmates, family and friends.
Between the cast and crew of the show, there were 80 students involved, according to eighth-grade language arts/theater teacher Tracy L. Schuknecht. It was open to the whole school for auditions, so some of the students in the play are in the theatre elective and some are not, she noted.
“We did this for the first time last year with Mulan, Jr.,” Schuknecht said. “It gives any student the opportunity to audition.”
The donations of $5 to attend went to the theatre program.
There were three dress rehearsals for students on Friday and two performances, one on Friday and one on Saturday.
“We are planning to use it to upgrade our lighting and sound systems,” Schuknecht said. “Each year, we strive to improve our sound system. We borrowed the lights we used this year and last year from Highlands Lakeside Theatre.”
The show is a junior version of the original Broadway script. It is shorter and tailored for children, she explained. It was licensed through Music Theatre International, which has a variety of junior and kids versions of full-length shows.
Schuknecht said last year was the first year that the classes did a large scale school-wide musical. The theatre arts classes have done smaller scale productions over the last four years with their students.
“We are planning to continue the tradition of doing one large school-wide musical a year,” she said.