Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors have agreed to deed an acre of unused golf course land to Raymond Hornick.
In exchange, when his company — Ramsidtor Properties Inc. — develops 1,534 lots on the land between Tanglewood and Ortega Boulevard, he’ll connect stormwater drainage and sidewalks to infrastructure on the other side of that parcel.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Dan Stegall said this will save the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District from having to build sidewalks themselves past that property, which would amount to $50,000 along Columbus Boulevard.
He said the arrangement works out well for both parties.
“It’s a relatively useless property (to us), and he’ll put in infrastructure we’d need to,” Stegall said.
It’s expected that Hornick will start building Magnolia Golf Villas, a 55-unit development, before adding in the sidewalk and drainage on the deeded property.
With the district not waiving any of the $7,000-per-unit permit fees, that development stands to bring in $385,000 once it’s built out, before the district starts assessing any future residents.
District General Counsel David Schumacher said it will likely take another six months before Hornick starts breaking ground on the project.
In 2020, Hornick bought the property — 15 acres just west of Tanglewood and east of Ortega Street and Granada Boulevard — for $500,000 from Sun ‘N Lake, which owned the land, and another $508,000 to Highlands County Tax Collector, for unpaid taxes.
He plans to build 314 homes, with some of them on half-acre to acre-and-a-half lots, to reduce the traffic count.