SEBRING — In hopes of avoiding some of the flooding seen in the last hurricane season, Sun ‘N Lake supervisors have some maintenance on schedule.
Dan Stegall, general manager of the special improvement district, told supervisors about the latest developments and work, most of which started in the weeks after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, whose rains exposed many of the system’s flaws.
First, Stegall said, the district has work crews clearing all the drainage swales and ditches east of Cortez Boulevard — the more populated areas of the special improvement district — and he expects they will finish before the end of this month.
“It’s still pretty wet out there,” Stegall cautioned.
KDL Underground has submitted a quote for $52,120 for ditch clearing and widening in the Calatrava Avenue areas of Sun ‘N Lake, as well as a quote for $44,380 to do drainage improvement by the Dialysis Center on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
Stegall told supervisors that he still needs to secure a contract to have all the ditches cleared west of Cortez. So far, quotes have been $15-$20 per linear foot. He doesn’t yet know what the final cost might be.
Meanwhile, Sun ‘N Lake has work underway from Maxx Environmental to inspect manholes in the district and seal the ones that are leaking.
Some repair was already underway in early October 2022. After Hurricane Ian, then-general manager Christopher Shoemaker hired Maxx Environmental to fix leaks at maintenance access hole covers where water had carried soil and clogged up sewer lines, damaged streets and created excessive inflow into the wastewater plant.
Maxx reportedly spent a week or two rehabilitating 15 access holes on Catalina Drive, Vilabella Drive, Edgewater Drive and Matanzas Drive, finding that 300 of the 400 holes needed repairs, at an estimated cost of $950,000.
At the time, Shoemaker reported that access holes had seen “decades of neglected maintenance,” which Stegall and the current supervisors are trying to rectify.