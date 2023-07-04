The Society of Florida Archivists is an organization dedicated to maintaining a record of Florida history by preserving manuscripts, photographs, newspaper articles, artifacts, and much more. The Society also fosters cooperation among individuals and institutions, facilitates the exchange of ideas, and is a source of information on research materials and archival methodology. Most universities, government institutions, and many other entities have archivists who oversee hundreds of different collections covering a wide variety of subjects. Archivists share the desire and professional ability to preserve our collective memory for future generations of Floridians. Once per year, member archivists from around Florida meet to discuss issues within the profession, various topics, and the direction of archives.
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Society and the meeting was held in Tallahassee from May 10-12. Nearly 100 archivists gathered to listen to presentations on issues including damage from hurricanes and water leaks, lack of funding sources, and reopening to the public after the pandemic. The theme this year was ‘Where have we been? Where are we going?’. The feature presentation discussed how archives and the storage of information have changed in the digital era. Keynote speaker Joy Banks, the executive director at Council of State Archivists, spoke about the challenges facing archives as records transition from physical paper items to digital data points. According to Banks, humans create 44 Zettabytes of data globally every single day (That is 44 billion Terabytes). The sheer volume of information is overwhelming, and archivists are at the forefront of what is being saved, how the information is being stored, and making this data available to interested parties. Banks also addressed what is termed ‘sunshining’ of materials. For instance, Netflix began as a mail-order service, which mailed DVDs to customers, though now, it is a digital content provider. What happens to all those DVDs and what happens to movies never popular enough to save as digital files, and now only exist as DVDs or even VHS cassettes?