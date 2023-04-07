Sebring Soda Festival

The annual Sebring Soda Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Sebring. The festivities start at 2 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It can’t be bottled up any longer, it’s the fifth anniversary of the Sebring Soda Festival this Friday and Saturday in downtown Sebring.

What started out as a small, niche event has grown to become one of the largest annual festivals in the Sebring area, welcoming thousands of visitors from across Florida and the United States.

