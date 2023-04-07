SEBRING — It can’t be bottled up any longer, it’s the fifth anniversary of the Sebring Soda Festival this Friday and Saturday in downtown Sebring.
What started out as a small, niche event has grown to become one of the largest annual festivals in the Sebring area, welcoming thousands of visitors from across Florida and the United States.
This year’s celebrations will kick off at 2 p.m. today with tastings, kids’ activities, vendor booths and food trucks. Saturday’s fun starts at 10 a.m. with all-day live entertainment, activities and 200-plus sodas to sample.
Along with the soda sampling, this year’s event will feature a Kids Zone, family fun night, food trucks, craft vendors, music, soda-inspired activities and much more. The festival is free to attend.
Each day visitors will have the opportunity to taste a variety of sodas, be they classic colas, ginger ales, root beers, and cream sodas or more unique offerings such as Avery Monster Mucus (we’ll let you tell us how that one tastes!), Diet Manhattan Special Espresso, Jackson Hole Snake River Sarsaparilla, Sioux City Birch Beer and so much more, according to a press release.
Many love to re-visit the big selection of vintage favorites featured at the festival, such as Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola.
All the sodas at the festival are made in small batches and come from across the U.S., including many bottled in small towns. Sodas from companies like Sprecher Brewing Co. (Glendale, Wisconsin), Fest Cola (New Orleans, Louisiana), Boylan Bottling Co. (New York, New York), Cheerwine (Salisbury, North Carolina), Durango Soda Co. (Durango, Colorado) and others are available for tasting.
Starting as low as $5, tickets are required to sample the sodas. They can be purchased online or onsite at the event.
“Everybody loves a soda,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant at Visit Sebring, “but it turns out they also love a soda festival! We had no idea when we first started discussing ideas for the festival back in 2017 that it would become the award-winning success that it is today.”
Back in 2017, the original owner of the local soda shop, Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, reached out to the city with the idea.
Jeff Cannady saw how popular the shop, and its hundreds of flavors, was with both locals and visitors. He believed that a festival celebrating all things soda-related would be a winner – and he was right.
Through lots of hard work by Visit Sebring, the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sebring, the Soda Shop and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, the first festival happened in 2018.
It was so successful from the get-go, that the festival is now an annual institution in Sebring and a second soda shop opened in nearby Lake Placid.
For more information on the Sebring Soda Festival, contact the Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448.