APTOPIX Space Station

Northrup Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Wallops Island. Va. The rocket is scheduled to deliver a supply capsule to the International Space Station.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman cargo capsule ran into trouble with a solar panel after Monday’s liftoff to the International Space Station.

Only one of the two solar panels on the Cygnus capsule opened successfully following the predawn liftoff from Virginia.

Recommended for you