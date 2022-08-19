SEBRING — County commissioners, with little discussion and no arguments from the floor, approved Tuesday’s $6.30 increase to the solid waste assessment.
The new rate will be $216.30 per year for residential waste pickup, estimated by Commissioner Scott Kirouac to amount to eight pickups per month for either garbage, yard debris or bulk waste such as old furniture, all for less than $20.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck calculated the increase as a hike of just 12 cents per pickup at 52 cents per month.
“It’s not that much more,” Tuck said.
The main push, said Commissioner Kevin Roberts, comes from the county having to move forward on designing and building a new landfill cell. The current cell is 90% full, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. with garbage coming in from 38,497 dwelling units per week.
Each residential garbage can will hold 95 gallons of trash, but residents who have opted to keep their recycling bins also get an additional 65 gallons of volume picked up each week at no extra charge.
Roberts said $216.30 still ranks as one of, if not the lowest county residential garbage rate in the state.
Kirouac said he and the other commissioners don’t take a $6.30 increase lightly.
“We can kick it down the road like other counties,” Kirouac suggested, with a warning that Miami-Dade County has run out of room at its landfill and must truck garbage out each day to other counties for disposal.
“We don’t ever want to do that here in Highlands County,” Kirouac said.
As a further note, commissioners and staff wanted to make sure residents understand that the increase is not to pay more to the garbage hauler, Waste Connections, other than the annual contracted incremental increase based on the Consumer Price Index.
Kirouac also wanted to point out that the increase does not go to staff three new recycling centers in the county, because those are not county employees. People standing by at those locations are Waste Connections staff, already covered under the contract with the county.