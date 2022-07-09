I’m not speaking of the black gold that came bubbling up when Jed Clampett found oil while shooting at food.
To make this black gold doesn’t take millions of years under the pressure of the earth. You can make this in any corner of your yard with things you were planning on disposing of anyway. I’m talking about compost and all you need is a pile of plant debris.
Out-of-control pricesFertilizer prices have more than doubled in the last year and there may be no relief in sight. Farmers face the decision of whether to grow crops in an atmosphere of increased fertilizer and fuel costs, as well as soaring transportation costs.
What will this mean for the prices at the grocery store? We are already seeing the results of that. Where it will end is anyone’s guess. Time to get serious about that home garden.
Surviving like a pioneerBefore you could purchase a bag of fertilizer, pioneers and homesteaders used what was available to them. Recycling yard and kitchen waste has never made more sense.
Those of you who are worried that making compost is a lot of work, might remember that all you need to do is make a pile and let it rot. The pile should be at least three feet by three feet. Turning it, keeping it wet, and covering it with a tarp are options that will speed up its progress.
Another trick is putting the correct amounts of ingredients together. Think of it as a recipe for a mud pie. Something you will not eat but, feed to your plants. All plants should eat that well.
Getting wormy with itSome have found that earthworms are also a great way to obtain nutrients for your garden. Raising them to compost your kitchen and other waste is something worth looking into.
Called vermiculture or vermicomposting, worm castings are collected and added directly around the plants. Worm tea can be made with castings and poured on and around the plants also.
Worms do not take up much room and create very little if any, smell. Some newer worm systems are designed to be kept inside. You’ll even be able to harvest some of the fatter ones to take fishing.
Learn from UF/IFASIf this all seems daunting, consider letting the experts at UF/IFAS help. On Saturday, July 9 we are offering a class on Composting and Vermiculture. The two-hour class is taught by me and Master Gardener volunteer Judi Bentley. On Aug.t 13, continue your gardening education with my Beginners Florida Vegetable Gardening course. That class comes with a 100-page booklet filled with the University of Florida’s latest gardening information. Call the Extension office, 863-402-6540, for information and to register for this class.
David is the UF/IFAS Extension residential horticulture agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator in Highlands County. Reach him at davidaustin@ufl.edu and follow his Facebook Page Hometown Gardener.