SEBRING — The notation in Ivan James Sanders’ latest court record says it all: “Defendant Custody Location: State Prison.”
Sanders, 36, whom a jury convicted of killing a 4-year-old, was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 5 for the girl’s death. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave Sanders another 30 years for aggravated child abuse.
Other murder cases went to jury in 2022, including that of Daryl Cason, who stood accused of shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooter’s Bar in Sebring six years ago. In spite of his gun malfunctioning, a jury convicted Cason of second-degree murder under the felony murder rule.
Cason and his codefendant, Freddie Washington, approached the couple as they were leaving the bar. The woman identified Cason to the jury as the second shooter. Washington is already serving two life sentences for killing Hankerson.
When a judge sentenced Daryl Cason to two life sentences – to be served consecutively – he couldn’t believe his ears. He shook his head and tried to walk out a side door, but was brought back before the judge to hear the rest of his sentence.
A third murder defendant, Phillip J. Markland, suddenly found himself a free man after being held in jail for seven years. Accused of shooting his uncle more than a dozen times in the back of the head, Markland convinced a jury on April 13 that he’d fired on his uncle in self-defense.
There was evidence of that; his uncle, Thomas Markland, had shot Phillip right between the eyes in what he told dispatchers was self-defense. The bullet never entered the skull, giving Phillip time to get another gun and kill his uncle.
He thanked God, hugged his attorneys – Donna Mae Peterson and Jami Leigh Chalgren – then went home.
Now that the eight-year-old case, State of Florida vs. Ivan Sanders and other older cases are over, Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz and Richard Castillo, his tough-hided fellow prosecutor, have their sights set on trying several newer murder cases in 2023.
The oldest murder case is that of Virgil Lee West, who has been awaiting trial on first degree murder charges since 2015. West, 27, has gone through nearly a dozen lawyers since his arrest. He has gone through a Stand Your Ground motion, which he lost, and a motion to limit his statements to police as they reviewed the crime scene with him. He is accused of shooting a man to death and seriously injuring his girlfriend as they sat in a golf cart in Lorida. Kromholz and West’s lawyer, Daniel M. Hernandez, told Estrada in late December that they are dedicated to getting the case to trial in 2023.
Salvador Cruz, charged along with co-defendant Lorenza Lamar Stevenson in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, is to go on trial the first week of February. That’s the order of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada who has apparently tired of continuances in the case, which was launched a year ago September after Harris was found shot to death outside Assembly Church in Sebring. Prosecutors and Cruz’s defense lawyers had agreed to several pre-trial continuances to see if Cruz would take a plea deal from the state that would require him to testify against his co-defendant, Stevenson, 17.
Estrada set Wednesday, Feb. 1, for a jury trial status hearing; Cruz will be tried the following week, which coincides with his 20th birthday. “Mr. Cruz has chosen to exercise his right to a jury trial,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun in late December. “It’s a decision we shall accommodate.”