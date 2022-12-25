Shark Breeding Grounds

In this photo provided by Connor F. White, scientists Wes Pratt, left, and Nick Whitney, measure an adult nurse shark on the nurse shark courtship and mating ground in the Dry Tortugas, Fla., on June 24, 2022. Scientists say some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought. (Connor F. White via AP)

 CONNOR F. WHITE via AP

Scientists say some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought. The scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas in the Florida Keys to mate for up to 28 years. They also say before the work began, the sharks were only thought to live for about 24 years, and their life span now appears to extend at least into their 40s. The researchers published their findings in October in the journal PLOS ONE as part of a long-running study of shark breeding.

