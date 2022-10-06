Tropical Weather Man Rescues Mom

In this photo provided by Johnny Lauder, Lauder takes a selfie with his mother, Karen Lauder, 86, as he came to rescue her after water flooded her home, in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.

 JOHNNY LAUDER via AP

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open.

In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she’s being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.

