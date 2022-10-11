SEBRING — In Highlands County, only about 5% of eligible African Americans vote, and the NAACP wants to change that.
Angel Wiggins, president of the Highlands County NAACP, says the “Souls to the Polls” voter registration drive has helped increase voter turnout among a population that could not vote in many parts of the country until the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
The low turnout may reflect generational frustration in the Black community, Wiggins said.
“I think it’s a little bit because of frustrations over barriers to voting,” she said. “In some small towns, if you oppose the owners of the company’s viewpoint, you could find yourself unemployed.”
The Highlands NAACP set up voter registration locations in three communities: On Oct.1, they partnered with Heartland Coalition for the Homeless’ Brenda Gray in Avon Park; on Friday, with Tiffany Green in Highway Park; and on Saturday, at Lottie Shannon Event Park in Sebring.
A handful of volunteers greeted citizens at the park on Saturday afternoon and urged them to register to vote.
Aisha Alayande, first vice president of Highlands NAACP, said voting is about power to change a community’s future.
“We want to be sure there is representation in the African American communities and the African diaspora,” Alayande said. “We all have to hold each other accountable so that we can all prosper. If a certain part of our community is not doing well, that means we have to focus on that part of the neighborhood to make sure there is equity and equality.”
Jamal Grant was among the voters who registered at the NAACP table near Lottie Shannon Park Saturday.
“The importance of voting is that everybody has a shot for change,” Grant said. “It’s also about leading; if one person does it, other people will do it. We have to control our future.”
The Highlands NAACP’s Souls to Polls program also relies on local churches to give rides to voters who don’t have a way to get to the precinct. By the way, Democrats, Republicans and Independents can request a ride on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“We’re super excited about several local churches that will be the Souls to the Polls pickup locations for those who don’t have rides,” Wiggins said.
- Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring
- Bountiful Blessings, 820 Martin L. King Blvd., Sebring
- New Mount Olive African American Methodist Church, 818 S. Delaney Ave., Avon Park
- Greater Love Church of God, 143 Vision St., Lake Placid.
As state legislatures in Florida and other states add further restrictions to voting – such as requiring photo IDs, reducing early voting hours, limiting the number of polling stations, tearing out mail sorting machines in post offices to ensure absentee ballots are late – many voters become frustrated.
The citizens of Florida passed a state constitutional amendment that allows former felons to restore their voting rights. Those voters can rely on the NAACP for help restoring their right to vote.
Local NAACP lawyer Dan Paige also provides advice to voters who want to restore their voting rights after completing sentences, paying court costs, and completing other requirements.
“Dan Paige has done quite a bit of work to ensure whatever we’re doing as an organization, that we are following the law,” Wiggins said. “The closer we get to Election Day, he’s continuing to revisit those laws, which can change at the drop of a dime.”