SEBRING—Soup’s on! At least it will be tonight at Soup Up the Arts from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Sebring High School cafeteria. Take a break from cooking tonight and support some local families.
This year marks the 22nd year the Sebring Art Club and the National Honor Society are hosting the tasty fundraiser in order to help families in need.
Soup Up the Arts is doing its bit to fight inflation with tickets the same low price as last year. Adult tickets are $15 and child tickets are $10 and include a choice of soup, bread, dessert and a drink that have been donated by area restaurants and businesses.
Soups taste even better in a one-of-a-kind, handmade bowl. Hundreds of the bowls are made by art club students. The bowls are in every shape and color imaginable.
Patrons can take food home or dine in. Those who stay will enjoy artwork from students hung gallery-style in the cafeteria. The cafeteria is transformed through décor also. Live performers will entertain guests.
The funds raised during Soup Up the Arts will be distributed to families with medical bills they need help with. The event has brought in over a quarter of a million dollars during the past two decades.