soup

An example of some of the bowls made by Sebring High School Art Club students for the annual Soup Up the Arts dinner tonight.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING—Soup’s on! At least it will be tonight at Soup Up the Arts from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Sebring High School cafeteria. Take a break from cooking tonight and support some local families.

This year marks the 22nd year the Sebring Art Club and the National Honor Society are hosting the tasty fundraiser in order to help families in need.

