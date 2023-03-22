LAKE PLACID — During the Lenten season, Christians often try to make 40-day sacrifices leading to the celebration of Easter Sunday. One sacrifice is by fasting, simply eating less.

Last Saturday, the Lake Placid St. Francis Episcopal congregation were reminded to continue their fast with a Soup & Salad dinner, sponsored by Episcopal Church Women, chaired by Sandy Arch. Tickets were $12 each as a symbol of the 12 Tribes of Israel and the 12 Apostles.

