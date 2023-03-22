LAKE PLACID — During the Lenten season, Christians often try to make 40-day sacrifices leading to the celebration of Easter Sunday. One sacrifice is by fasting, simply eating less.
Last Saturday, the Lake Placid St. Francis Episcopal congregation were reminded to continue their fast with a Soup & Salad dinner, sponsored by Episcopal Church Women, chaired by Sandy Arch. Tickets were $12 each as a symbol of the 12 Tribes of Israel and the 12 Apostles.
Ten parishioners of St. Francis prepared their favorite soups: Wilma Injasoulian made chili; Barb McCarthy, corn chowder; Barbara Bahnsen, stuffed pepper; Gillian Shaffer, beef barley; Lalene Jacelon, chicken noodle; Rose Saap, potato soup; Carole Cooke, cream of broccoli; Sandy Percival, tomato macaroni; Sandy Arch, tortellini; and Dorothy Gardner, ham soup.
Arch said that they tried to come up with 12 soups. Guess the Apostle Thomas “doubted” she could do it and St. Peter “denied” it was possible. They were right. St. Francis Assisi parish ended up with 10 scrumptious soups, enjoyed by 40-plus ticket holders.
The Soup & Salad event started at 4 p.m. with wines and soft drinks. There were nine silent auction baskets specially prepared by the parish ushers, the altar guild, the Daughters of the King and others. Arch did a brisk sale of chances. The two major gifts were a $100 gift certificate from WAWA, and another $100 gift certificate from Island View Restaurant in Sebring, both won by retired Army National Guard General Peter Injasoulian. A secretly packaged gift was won by Ray Schirtz, who humorously refused to unwrap it for all to see.
Salad was then served, prepared by Barbara Bahnsen. At 5 p.m. the soups were arranged on the counter as each lady stood before her creation for a photo opportunity. Then the guests lined up and made their soup choices. People could go back as often as they wanted, and they did.
Once the ticket holders viewed the array of homemade desserts, they realized they needed to save a bit of room for the delectibles.
Many guests went home with winning baskets and everyone left with the taste of the best soups ever. And to say the least, Lenten fasting was a bit stretched.