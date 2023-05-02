MIAMI — Last week, Marshal Vivian Harris, 37, of Davie, and Wisler Majeure Jacques, 40, of Margate, appeared in federal court in Miami following their arrests for dealing firearms without a license and possession or transfer of a machine gun.

According to court documents, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Harris and Jacques in February 2023. During the investigation, Jacques sold approximately 27 “ghost guns” and 48 auto sears to investigators. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. Auto sears are devices that turn handguns into machine guns.

Recommended for you