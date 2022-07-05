AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation recently elected a new Executive Board for its Board of Directors. Executive Board members began their term of office on July 1, and they serve for two years.
The new SFSC Foundation Executive Board members are Don Elwell, Darrell Jensen, Michael Kelly, and Robin Weeks. Elwell, representing Highlands County, was elected president and has been a member of the Foundation Board of Directors since 2014. He is director of marketing and communications with Alan Jay Automotive Network. Darrell Jensen, representing Highlands County, was elected vice president and has been a member of the Foundation Board since 2018. He is a CPA. Michael Kelly, representing Hardee County, was elected secretary and has been a Foundation board member since 2014. He is editor and co-publisher of The Herald Advocate. Robin Weeks, representing Hardee County, was elected treasurer and has been a Foundation Board member since 2010. She is a CPA and owner of W2 Holdings, LLC.
“SFSC is one of the greatest assets we have in our district,” Elwell said. “It is a bright, shining star and I want to do everything possible to help it continue to grow and be outstanding. One of the Foundation Board’s biggest initiatives is construction of a new dorm facility for the Highlands Campus, which would be a major attraction for new students as well as returning students.
“As the new president of the Foundation Board of Directors, I look at the other members of the Board,” he said. “It’s a who’s who of leaders in the community and the region. I’m honored to be part of that. To even be mentioned alongside those folks and working alongside them is truly an honor.”
Other members of the SFSC Foundation Board of Directors are: Cheryl Brown (Executive Board member-at-large), Corey Allain, Sandy Braxton, Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius, Judge Angela Cowden, Christy Crews, Robert Duncan, Judge Peter Estrada, Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, Patricia Manderville, Becky McIntyre, Tres Stephenson, Dr. Vinod Thakkar, and Dr. David Willey.
The SFSC Foundation provides financial support for SFSC’s students and the opportunity for enhanced access to an affordable, quality education, training, and experience they will need to excel as tomorrow’s leaders. As a partner in building a better community, the SFSC Foundation promotes higher education with student scholarships, support of instructional programs, technology, and new and improved facilities. A donation through the Foundation supports the College, improves students’ lives, and enhances the community. The SFSC Foundation held its first official meeting in 1984. It was established to offer grants and scholarships to SFSC students from its service district of Highlands, Hardee, and DeSoto counties.