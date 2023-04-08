PTK Inductees

South Florida State College PTK inductees and officers (in back row) at the Induction Ceremony in spring 2023.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) inducted 16 students into its Tau Epsilon chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society on April 5.

Family members and fellow students looked on as the inductees recited an oath of membership, joining the honor society that recognizes distinguished academic achievement by students enrolled in two-year academic programs.

