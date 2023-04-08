AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) inducted 16 students into its Tau Epsilon chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society on April 5.
Family members and fellow students looked on as the inductees recited an oath of membership, joining the honor society that recognizes distinguished academic achievement by students enrolled in two-year academic programs.
The inductees were: Lindsay Albritton, Ana Alvarez, Solymar Alvarez, Valentine Appocher, Alexis Danielson, Kaitlin DeLoach, Margarita Gutierrez, Janelle Hamilton, Lauren Heeren, Ocala Keene, Lindsay Martin, Megan O’Sullivan, Devam Patel, Sharihan Schweil, Mavis Turnock, and Crystal Valdez.
The guest speaker was Dr. Michele Heston, SFSC’s vice president for academic affairs and student services. She emphasized PTK’s current theme, “The Art and Science of Play,” by encouraging the students to look at the imagery in their daily lives as a means to expand awareness, joy, and passion. She suggested that in their worklife they can also experience the same feelings that play brings to children.
“Focusing on the art and science of play can create pathways to the intersection of passion and purpose in your life so that you, too, can engaged in meaningful study and work in an all-out effort to become the best version of who you were meant to be and live the life you were meant to live,” she said.
In closing, Dr. Heston offered the students a challenge. “Focus on what you are doing and doing it well,” she said, “while asking yourselves this question: What can I do today just for the joy of it?”
As the ceremony drew to a close, the inductees each signed the honor society’s membership book, recording their status as scholars of distinction at SFSC. When the auditorium lights dimmed, each scholar lit a candle signifying their fellowship in the society and received a white rose.
The current PTK officers are Chiya Gilliam, president; Carol Mitchell, vice president; Ericka Berthiaume, secretary; Sherry Jones, treasurer; Hannah Frazier, media relations; Emily Boyette, fellowship; and Nylla Wilder, leadership.