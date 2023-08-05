South Korea Stabbing

Police officers patrol around the Seohyeon subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, Friday. A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near the subway station in the city of Seongnam. On Friday, South Korean police are chasing the suspect in a stabbing attack in at a high school in the central city of Daejeon.

 HONG JI-WON/YONHAP via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife Friday in the city of Daejeon. The stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on Thursday in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam.

Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency didn’t immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the Friday morning attack on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a man in his late 20s.

