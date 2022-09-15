South Korea Privacy

Yoon Jong In, the chairperson of the Personal Information and Protection Commission speaks during the plenary session at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday.

 BAE HUN-SHIK/NEWSIS via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements.

South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that the companies’ business practices might cause “serious” privacy infringements.

