South Korea Plane Incident

A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight, arrives to attend an arrest warrant review at the Daegu District Court in Daegu, South Korea, Sunday. He told police that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it approached landing, reports said Saturday.

 YUN KWAN-SHICK/YONHAP via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested Sunday and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law, officials said.

During a preliminary questioning, the 33-year-old told investigators that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly, according to police.

