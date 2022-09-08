APTOPIX California Wildfires

Wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.

 RINGO H.W. CHIU/AP PHOTO

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Two wildfires burned out of control in the inland Southern California region on Wednesday, forcing evacuations in communities and a mountain resort area.

The deadly Fairview Fire grew to nearly 8 square miles (20.7 square kilometers) near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

