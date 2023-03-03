APTOPIX SpaceX Crew Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in this time exposure photograph from Launch Pad 39-A Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are beginning a mission to the International Space Station.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended monthslong stay.

The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.

