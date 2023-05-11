Climate Spain Outdoor Work

Two man work at a construction site during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Spain says it plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat. Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday, May 10, 2023 that the government will modify legislation covering occupational risks to prohibit outdoor work when the state weather agency, AEMET, issues red or orange alerts.

 ANDREA COMAS/AP PHOTO, FILE

MADRID (AP) — Spain says it plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat.

Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday that the government will modify legislation covering occupational risks to prohibit outdoor work when the state weather agency, AEMET, issues red or orange alerts.

Recommended for you