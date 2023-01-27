Spain Church Attack

Women observe a minute of silence for a church sacristan who killed Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

 JUAN CARLOS TORO/AP PHOTO

ALGECIRAS, Spain (AP) — Police in Spain on Thursday raided the home of a man who is suspected of carrying out machete attacks at two churches that left one person dead and a priest seriously injured.

Officers searched the as-yet unnamed suspect’s home to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise,” of the Wednesday night attacks in the city of Algeciras, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

