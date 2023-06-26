Climate Spain Wildfires

Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire in Fuente la Reina, Castellon de la Plana, Spain, March 29, 2023. Spain suffered the biggest losses from wildfires of any European Union country last year amid a record-hot 2022, and there is worry that this year’s fire season could also be bad.

 ALBERTO SAIZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

SOLSONA, Spain (AP) — Surveying the hills covered with near bone-dry pines stretching to the Pyrenees in the distance, Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard.

This part of northeast Spain is, like large swaths of the Mediterranean country, braced for wildfires due to the lethal combination of a prolonged drought, record-high temperatures and increasingly dense woods unable to adapt to a fast-changing climate.

