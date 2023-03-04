Spain Ukraine Aid

Ukrainian refugees sit in a home of a resident in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, Thursday, March 17, 2022. More than a year after Russia’s invasion, thousands of Ukrainians who fled to Spain are still waiting for promised direct payments of 400 euros ($425) a month in the regions where most of them live.

 JOAN MATEU PARRA/AP PHOTO, FILE

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainians who fled to Spain after Russia invaded their country last year are still waiting for promised payments of 400 euros ($425) a month in the Spanish regions where most of the refugees live.

The central government promised in June that the “most vulnerable” Ukrainians would receive monthly help from a 52.8 million-euro ($56 million) fund, with direct payments made through Spain’s regional administrations. Every family judged to be in this category would also receive an extra 100 euros a month per child, the Spanish government said.

Recommended for you