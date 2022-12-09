Spartan Parade of Nations detours

The Spartan Parade of Nations will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, in downtown Sebring. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and last through approximately 3 p.m. There will be several road closures associated with this event.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Airstream Ventures has been approved to host a parade in the downtown Sebring area. The Spartan Parade of Nations will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, in downtown Sebring. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and last through approximately 3 p.m. There will be several road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event to enable vehicular traffic to circumvent the event area.

The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event:

