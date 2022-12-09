SEBRING — Airstream Ventures has been approved to host a parade in the downtown Sebring area. The Spartan Parade of Nations will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, in downtown Sebring. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and last through approximately 3 p.m. There will be several road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event to enable vehicular traffic to circumvent the event area.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event:
At 2:30 p.m. North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; Circle Park Drive will be closed; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the intersection of Lakeview Drive to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; Wall Street will be closed from North Commerce Avenue going west and south to South Commerce Avenue.
All referenced road closures will be reopened by 3 p.m.
A map outlining the detours and road closures has been included with this notice. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Inspector Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by telephone at 863-471-5108 or by email at TommyHaralson@mysebring.com.