fair 2017

Today is the last day of the Highlands County Fair. After unsubstantiated rumors Thursday night, Sebring Police Department said the fair was safe to attend. This photo is from 2017.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair wraps up today. It’s is the last day to take the family to the fair. Despite a fight involving some juveniles and the threat of a shooting at the fair, Sebring Police Department said the fair is safe to attend.

SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said there was a fight between juveniles Thursday night. The fight took place in a restroom in the Alan Jay Arena and police are investigating it.

