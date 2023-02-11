SEBRING — The Highlands County Fair wraps up today. It’s is the last day to take the family to the fair. Despite a fight involving some juveniles and the threat of a shooting at the fair, Sebring Police Department said the fair is safe to attend.
SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said there was a fight between juveniles Thursday night. The fight took place in a restroom in the Alan Jay Arena and police are investigating it.
There were also an unfounded rumor of a shooting threat at the fair. SPD takes all threats seriously, especially in light of the shooting at the DeSoto County Fair a week ago.
SPD posted to social media making it clear there was no actual shooting that took place. The threat was unsubstantiated and they added even more officers at the fair and on road patrol than normal.
There is still much to see and do at the fair. Take the family for the thrilling Nerveless Nock’s show, see the Piano Juggler and treat the family to some live Jazz with Zinc & Copper Youth Jazz Ensemble. The fair will have a wide variety of, well, fair fare from funnel cakes to corn dogs and everything in between.
Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, 17, was the young man shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair last weekend. Ryan Watson Jr. is the 15-year-old accused of allegedly shooing Lopez. Watson will remain in juvenile detention until March 1 when a state attorney will decide whether to charge him as an adult or not.