SEBRING — A number of speaks are lined up for Highlands Hammock State Park’s celebration of Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The Earth Day Festival is an educational day for park visitors of all ages.
The Florida Audubon Watch volunteers will host a Primitive Wilderness Birding Hike from 9-10 a.m. This leisurely walk will depart from the park Administration Office and continue into the Primitive Wilderness campground through pine flatwoods and scrub habitat where woodpeckers, Eastern bluebirds, Florida scrub-jays and other species may be observed. Visitors are directed to park in the Administration parking area at the front entrance.
Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce the Junior Ranger Program to children and parents at 1 p.m. at the Owl Pavilion. This Florida Park Service stewardship program is for children between the ages of 7 and 12 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
All other speakers will be in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum.
At 11 a.m., CCC Museum Curator David Schmidt will speak on Highlands Hammock State Park & Archbold Biological Research Station: A Magnificent Legacy.
At 11:30 a.m., FWC Bear Biologist Chris Boyce will speak on Learning to Coexist with Black Bears at Home and in the Wild
Dustin Angell, director of Education, Archbold Biological Research Station will speak at 1:30 p.m. His subject is Scrub-jays, Tortoises and More: The Science & Conservation of Highlands County’s Rare Species
Lisa Andrews, education coordinator at Big Cypress National Preserve, will speak at 2 p.m. regarding Conservation Challenges, Impacts and the Burmese Python
The festival is sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. For more information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock. All programs are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply. Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.