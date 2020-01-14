SEBRING — The 2020 registration period for the Special Needs shelter is now open.
Residents may fill out an application online at highlandsfl.gov. The application may be found by clicking on Departments at the top of the website and then selecting Emergency Management. The public may also stop by the Emergency Operations Center at 6850 W. George Blvd. in Sebring to fill out a paper form.
Special needs shelters provide more care than a general shelter, but they do not provide the same level of care found in a medical facility. To the extent possible, these specialized shelters provide a safe environment and basic assistance to maintain a person’s level of health.
It is important to note that not every person with a disability needs to evacuate to a special needs shelter. In fact, some people with disabilities can be safely accommodated in general population shelters.
Persons eligible for special needs shelters have a physical or mental condition that requires limited medical and/or nursing assistance that cannot be provided in a general population shelter.
Guidelines for admittance to special needs shelters are set by the Florida Department of Health.
For more information, call 863-385-1112.