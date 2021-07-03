SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday to consider agreement between the Board and Centegix CrisisAlert Solution.
In June, the School Board was informed about the pushbutton card alert system by District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseberg.
Leeseberg said Friday the Centegix system is in hundreds of schools across the country and a handful in Florida including the Hillsborough and Manatee county school districts.
“We put together here a small committee from the district office of various people to go to the Heartland Educational Consortium and listen to a handful of presenters of state approved vendors and the committee reviewed everything and made a recommendation,” he said.
The concern with the cellphone app the district has been using, is it relies on the cellphone service in the various parts of the county, Leeseberg said. Centegix is the only Florida Department of Education approved, Alyssa’s Law provider that is not an app. It runs solely by their card and Bluetooth shortwave signals that it sends.
Every employee will wear their card, but there will be small boxes that will be placed that pick up the Bluetooth signal, he explained. When the employee pushes the button it activates, depending on what level of alarm it is, the location of that person whether it is a medical emergency call or a full lockdown.
If it is a full lockdown, it will alert 911 and the school administration as to who pushed it and where they are located on campus,.
The contract the School Board will consider with Centegix is for a grand total of $702,000.
The district requested payment terms over three years – 50% in the first year, with four payments in the first year based on a timeline starting with 12.5% paid upon shipment of equipment. The district would pay 25% in year two and 25% in year three.
In February, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) recommended the Centegix CrisisAlert solution for school districts to comply with Alyssa’s Law.
The law, named after Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, mandates Florida public and charter schools to install a panic alarm system activated by a mobile device. CrisisAlert is the only badge-based solution approved by the DOE and does not rely on a mobile phone application downloaded to a personal device.