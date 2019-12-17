SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday to consider approval of revisions to the School Board Rule on the Administration of Medical Marijuana.
The board will also consider approval of an agreement between district and SurgeryPlus for administration of medical care.
According to the Medical Marijuana policy, medical marijuana/low THC cannabis cannot be administered to a qualifying student/patient while aboard a school bus or at a school-sponsored event.
Only locations designated by a principal may be used to dispense medical marijuana to a qualified student.
“Qualified student/patient” means a student/patient who is a resident of this state and has been added to the medical marijuana/low THC cannabis use registry by a qualified physician to receive marijuana or a marijuana delivery service for a medical use and who has a qualified patient identification card.
The four-page policy states, student possession, use, distribution, sale or being under the influence of marijuana inconsistent with, and not expressly authorized by, this policy is prohibited and is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and may subject the student to disciplinary consequences, including suspension and/or expulsion.
If the federal government indicates that the district’s federal funds are jeopardized by this policy, the board declares that this policy shall be suspended immediately and that the administration of any form of medical marijuana/low THC cannabis to qualified students on school property shall not be permitted, the policy notes.
The board will be voting on final adoption of the policy.
Concerning the proposed medical care contract, SurgeryPlus bundles pricing resulting in half the cost, to the district, for a large list of surgeries, like knee replacements, back surgery and hip replacements and bariatric surgery, Richard “Bo” Birt, district finance director, stated in October.
“It would be free to the employee and it would be about half the market price,” he said. The State of Florida has contracted with the SurgeryPlus company with 400,000 employees.
The School Board of Highlands County meets in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.