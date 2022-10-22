TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues.

DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers can put changes into law. The order would apply to counties that have received a disaster designation from the federal government.

