SEBRING — Some came to pitch, some came to run, some came to cheer, but they all came to have a great time and enjoy the games. Athletes, educators and family converged on Firemen’s Field in Sebring for the annual Special STARS School Track and Field Day on Thursday.
Around 160 students from 16 schools countywide participated in the friendly competitions, according to organizer Frannie Gillilan with the Highlands County School District. Fellow students from schools volunteered to help with the games and cheer their friends on toward victory.
Avon Park and Sebring High School cheerleaders were in the crowds cheering on everyone, regardless of the school. Sebring High School cheerleader Brooke Barcinas shared her pom poms with Angelina Diaz and showed her some cheer moves.
Avon Park Middle School educator Lee Allcorn said he has been attending Field Day for about as long as it has existed, close to 20 years. He credits the event’s longevity to Gillilan.
“This is a great experience,” Allcorn said. “It gives the kids a chance to be STARS and get together and interact with their other classmates.”
Pop-up tents dotted the football field with students hanging out in the shade. Some schools decorated their tents. Lake Placid High School’s was the most elaborate with a Hawaiian theme.
It was obvious the students and teachers were looking forward to the Field Day with their preparations. Some teams tie-dyed T-shirts in coordinating colors, while others had shirts with names on the backs.
Avon Park Middle School student Keyara Gibson tossed a softball for distance – her best two out of three pitches. Her mom, Aleshia Pauldo, was thrilled to see her daughter competing.
“Every year it’s exciting to see the kids,” she said. “I might even have more fun than Keyara does.”
Pauldo said she and her daughter don’t get to do many outdoor activities because of hazards outside of their control. However, in the controlled environment at Firemen’s Field, Pauldo said she can relax and watch her daughter have fun.
“Special STARS is a wonderful day that our teachers, staff, students and families look forward to each year,” said John Varady, coordinator of Communications and Special Projects for the School Board of Highlands County. “For the students, it is a chance to celebrate their accomplishments and enjoy all of the joy that comes with sports competition. For the student helpers, it is a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow through service to others and supporting their peers. And for all the teachers and staff involved who put so much work into this day, it is definitely an uplifting experience that I know fills their hearts and reminds everyone what they do to make a difference in the lives of children every day.”
Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border said the school district and Gillilan did a great job with track day.
“We like to celebrate anything that celebrates the unique abilities of these athletes,” Border said.