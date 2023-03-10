SEBRING — Some came to pitch, some came to run, some came to cheer, but they all came to have a great time and enjoy the games. Athletes, educators and family converged on Firemen’s Field in Sebring for the annual Special STARS School Track and Field Day on Thursday.

Around 160 students from 16 schools countywide participated in the friendly competitions, according to organizer Frannie Gillilan with the Highlands County School District. Fellow students from schools volunteered to help with the games and cheer their friends on toward victory.

