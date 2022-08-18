SEBRING — Highlands County Engineering adjusted speed limits Wednesday on a segment of Panther Parkway from the intersection of Manatee Drive to the south end of the Lake Denton area.
“We have been looking into and monitoring the speeds on the project since it opened to see what we can do safely and legally,” County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. said.
Traffic Operations crews have made the following speed limit changes on the northbound side of Panther Parkway (heading toward College Drive):
• The speed limit from Manatee Drive to the south end of the Lake Denton area has been raised to 55 mph
• The speed limit from south of the Lake Denton area through the hill area by Lake Denton reduces to 45 mph
• The speed limit drops to 35 mph approaching the Memorial Drive roundabout
On the southbound side of Panther Parkway, the speed limit changes are as follows:
• The speed limit increases to 55 mph as motorists exit the Lake Denton hill area through the Manatee Drive intersection
“We feel 45 mph is more appropriate for the area where Manatee Drive, Scenic Highway, and Beacon Avenue tie into the Parkway due to the high percentage of motorists that cross this roadway, both exiting and entering,” Howerton said, “which can potentially be a dangerous traffic movement with higher speeds on Panther Parkway.”
Howerton said the turn/deacceleration lanes were not designed with length for 55 mph. Therefore, the segment from Beacon Avenue to the Sebring Parkway roundabout will remain at 45 mph due to its relatively short segment length, he said, and “to avoid multiple speed limit fluctuations along the roadway.”
The segment known as the Lake Denton hill area has some steep vertical curves (hills and valleys), and per design standards, the maximum design/safe speed for that area is 45 mph.
“Statute allows us to assign the speed limits,” Howerton said. “However, we are not permitted to exceed the design speed; therefore, we will not be able to raise it any higher for that area without costly construction to flatten out those hills more.”
Panther Parkway, which extends from the former 90-degree turn roundabout in Sebring to College Drive in Avon Park, opened in December 2019.