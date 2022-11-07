Lakeview Drive

Sebring City Council President Tom Dettman suggested that speed tables on Lakeview Drive should be considered as part of the West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — City Council President Tom Dettman suggested speed tables on Lakeview Drive during the discussion recently on the West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade.

At a recent City Council meeting, CivilSurv President Craig Fuller was informing Council about the project to improve stormwater drainage in an area of Lakeview Driive, when he spoke of culverts, which prompted Dettman to ask if speed tables could be part of the project to slow the traffic.

Recommended for you