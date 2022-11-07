SEBRING — City Council President Tom Dettman suggested speed tables on Lakeview Drive during the discussion recently on the West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade.
At a recent City Council meeting, CivilSurv President Craig Fuller was informing Council about the project to improve stormwater drainage in an area of Lakeview Driive, when he spoke of culverts, which prompted Dettman to ask if speed tables could be part of the project to slow the traffic.
“I thought about this many, many times. I have discussed it with Mr. Noethlich [City Administrator] and discussed it with our police chief. When I was police chief I had people constantly calling me, as far as traffic calming on Lakeview Drive because it had been for many, many years the primary route around Lake Jackson,” Dettman said.
Now the Parkway takes some of the traffic away, but there is still a fight with excessive speed on Lakeview Drive, he said. With the mention of culverts, that is a great opportunity to make that a speed table and place them strategically along the way to calm the traffic.
Traffic calming devices are all around us now, but we don’t have any here, Dettman said.
Fuller noted the roundabouts on the Sebring Parkway, but agreed that there are no speed tables.
Dettman said roundabouts are much more expensive than speed tables. He noted that the Highlands Hammock State Park has speed trays and it really does calm traffic down.
“I think this is something, as a group, we really need to discuss,” he said. The City is spending a lot of money on the project so let us spend some good money to calm the traffic and slow it down on Lakeview Drive. “Lakeview Drive is not meant to be a speedway.”
On the straightaways, speed trays are the more modern engineering way of calming traffic and he would like to see the City Council and CivilSurv take a look at it.
Fuller said once they get into designing that part of the project, his company will be meeting with City staff often. His company doesn’t have an opinion for or against speed tables, but they absolutely work.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said, “I think it is a great idea.”
Mayor John Shoop joked that when the winter residents are here the traffic will be slower.
Dettman responded, “Not on Lakeview Drive, sir; Not on my section.”