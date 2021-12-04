SEBRING — One thing is certain, Cyndi Dassinger said “Merry Christmas” a bunch of times Friday morning to passing motorists on the downtown Sebring Circle.
“Good morning, good morning – God bless you, merry Christmas!” she also said as her longer greeting in sharing the holiday spirit as many who drove by had the spirit of giving.
It was good morning for the Circle of Cans food drive conducted by the Sebring Noon Rotary Club.
The Rotary members were accepting cans of food and monetary donations for the local Salvation Army to help needy families in the community
While Dassinger was ringing a Salvation Army bell, she noted it was a little cool on the southside of the Circle, which was in the shade.
But, on the northside of the Circle and standing in a warming morning sun, Larry Jernigan said, “It’s not a bad day.”
Kelly McCormack arranged the donated cans on the southside curb.
“We need lots of food for our food pantry,” she said. “We are really short and we will continue to take donations after the event at our offices or at the thrift store. We have a really active food pantry there. Feel free to supply us all year long.”
The Salvation Army Thrift Store and administrative offices are at 3135 Kenilworth Blvd. The Thrift Store hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.