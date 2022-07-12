SEBRING — Throughout the year, especially during those muggy Florida nights, visitors will hear the ding of softball bats as community members gather for league play at the local sports complex.
The 52-acre Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex, at 216 Sheriffs Tower Road in Sebring, opened in August 2007 and is used primarily for softball, soccer and football activities.
The main draw are the five adult, lighted softball fields, as well as its two soccer fields, one football field, and one practice field. Baseball and women’s sports are also accommodated. Local league play and tournaments are held year-round.
The fields are available for rent to competitive sports individuals, teams and tournaments. The site has enough parking for up to 600 vehicles.
For multi-day tournaments and events generating overnight hotel stays, the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) may be able to provide financial assistance with an event grant.
“The Sports Complex is a valuable asset in the TDC’s efforts to attract sporting events to the area,” TDC consultant Casey Hartt said.
“Although it was originally built to attract softball tournaments, the flat fields are ideal for other types of sporting event tournaments such as soccer and lacrosse,” Hartt said. “We are in discussion with several event organizers about booking new events at the Sports Complex.”
Three lacrosse tournaments are booked for the Multi-Sports Complex in May, July and September. These are “showcase events” where scouts will come watch high school players, and about 50% of the attendees will be from out of state, according to Hartt.
For the first tournament in May, 600 players are expected. The May tournament did get approved for TDC funding in January. “I expect the July and September events will come to TDC in April and request funding,” Hartt said.
The county also has a positive relationship with The School Board of Highlands County, where school teams can use the complex as a practice facility.
According to Coordinator of Communication and Special Projects John Varady, the Sebring High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams have both used the complex for games recently when their school fields were undergoing maintenance, and they have used the complex for practice as well.
Sebring Middle School also had teams use the complex when its fields were undergoing maintenance. A cross country meet was also hosted by Sebring High School at the Complex, with several teams from across the region participating.
“Youth sports in our county is a significant part of our community, and children benefit greatly from participation at all levels,” Varady said. “The relationship between the school district and the county about the Multi Sports Complex has made it possible to maximize opportunities for student athletes on several occasions.”
Parks & Facilities crews are responsible for maintaining the site. Continued grounds maintenance includes laser grading to the infields, aeration to the grass on the football and soccer fields and softball outfields. Crews also put in new plantings, mulch and LED lighting.
Last year, 56 teams took part in the local adult softball leagues and nine teams in the senior (50+) league. The site played host to 13 two-day tournaments and seven one-day tournaments with USSSA, Travel Ball USA, Roberto Clemente, International Slow Pitch Softball, Freedom Sports, and Hogar RESA. Two other events were held with Special STARS and the GYNY Cycling. Revenues generated at the sports complex for FY 20/21 brought in $40,847.
This year, several events have taken place and been scheduled with USSSA, Roberto Clemente, International Slow Pitch Softball, and Hogar RESA. One Florida National has held one event with a few more scheduled.
And the local community continues to use the complex for various events. The Sheriff’s Office recently held a kickball tournament, Lake Placid Youth Football uses the practice field and plays games at the site, and the 19th annual Special STARS Softball Classic tournament was held in April. The local adult softball leagues and senior (50+) league continue to hold practices and games at the complex weekly.
The complex has a new playground that is compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. It opened at the beginning of May and has a pour-in-place rubber surface, which is preferable to rubber mulch, and ADA concrete sidewalk connections to the play area.
The playground, which can be found between fields D and E, has a shade covering the entire play area to protect children from the sun and flying softballs and baseballs
A great example of community involvement in the sports complex is the recent donation of five scoreboards made by Carmelo Garcia and All-American International Sports League.
The Parks department is in the process of installing the scoreboards and providing electrical to all five locations. These five fields have never had scoreboards, and this donation is a great upgrade for the complex and will benefit all who use the facility.
For more information about the Multi-Sports Complex, call 863-402-6758.