Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.