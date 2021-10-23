SEBRING — The City on the Circle shined in the spotlight as ABC Action News WFTS Tampa Bay’s morning show focused on Sebring with news anchor James Tully broadcasting live from Circle Park.
Along with introducing prerecorded features on notable places and aspects of Sebring and Highlands County, Tully interviewed community leaders such as Mayor John Shoop and CRA Board Chair David Leidel.
The TV station’s weekly Good Morning Tampa Bay feature called Community Tour provides viewers with a look at what makes the area’s cities and towns unique and what to do and see in those locales in west central Florida. The program originated from Brandon last Friday and will be in Clearwater next Friday.
One of the TV station’s crew members stressed it was all about good news. He shared that when they were in New Port Richey a fellow came upon the news crew expecting that it was covering something bad such as a crime or accident.
Tully mentioned a few times, as he probably heard from many people here, that Sebring is an hour-and-a-half drive to everywhere. He noted a couple of times that he enjoyed the drive to Sebring while listening to “Third Eye Blind” in his vehicle.
Prior to the 6 a.m. program’s start, Nathalie and Matthew Champion had taken a ringside seat to the proceedings at one of the metal tables on the Circle. Matthew is a lifelong Sebring resident and Nathalie has lived in Sebring for nine years, coming from Port St. Lucie.
There were a few other residents and downtown business owners on hand in the pre-dawn darkness that was lit up by the news crew.
Tully opened the program by saying, “I am live in Sebring this morning, showing you around this great community. The downtown area, where I am live this morning, is expecting to see some major growth over the next year, then again, we could say that about a lot of places in Florida couldn’t we.”
Coming back from a break, Tully introduced a prerecorded segment on the Sebring Community Development Agency.
He said, “Shopping, dining, events – it’s all here in the downtown. It is growing. We talked to the Downtown Redevelopment Agency, which said they are working to bring in more businesses.”
Some of the things mentioned or highlighted included: Sebring International Raceway, Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Highlands Arts League, Circle Theatre and the Champion for Children, Avon Park’s Maxwell Groves, The Lost Mines of Atlantis, the Military Sea Services Museum, the Heartland Food Bank, the Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works.
Sebring Fire Department Capt. Austin Maddox was interviewed by Tully about the department’s breast cancer awareness/T-shirt effort.
Tully spoke of enjoying an airboat ride with Jon Scott of Airboat Wildlife Adventures on Arbuckle Creek at U.S. 98, which in the area he encountered Fred’s Bar, which Tully described as a “beautiful dive bar.”
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said, “It’s pretty cool for Sebring.”
Tully shared with his viewers that his morning cup of coffee was from The Coffee Vault on the Circle. The coffee shop opened two weeks ago in a former bank building, which led to the name of the business.
Co-owner Zachary Bellow said, “It is awesome. It is great for the community and great for us and great for the growth of Sebring. It is definitely a positive.”
To check the the WFTS feature stories on Sebring go to www.abcactionnews.com/sebring.