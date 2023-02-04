Seven Highlands County students will be recognized Thursday, Feb. 23, for their service to others at the fourth annual Champion For Children Youth Awards. One finalist will be named the 2023 recipient of this honor, and will receive an all-expense paid trip to Universal theme park sponsored by the individual board members of the Champion for Children Foundation and the School Board of Highlands County.

This annual event highlights the amazing young people of this county, and celebrates the strong servant leadership displayed by some of the youngest citizens.

Recommended for you