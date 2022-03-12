SEBRING — Most people might not struggle with the annual early-year change to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday morning, but they will on Monday.
Adjusting morning routines to get yourself to work and your kids to school can get daunting with a time change.
While the Florida Department of Health doesn’t have a set of tips or instructions on this, Pam Crain, spokesperson for the DOH Highlands County office, said bumping activities back an hour, starting Saturday night, and going to bed early is a good bet.
“Go to bed earlier so you don’t miss that hour of sleep, if you can convince my body to do that,” Crain said.
Some people may drink coffee or caffeine soft drinks for a few days, but Crain said caffeine or other stimulants is not the answer. Your body still has to adjust, and when it does, you’ll still be tired. Exercise is better.
“Me, I’m looking forward to the extra light at the end of the day,” Crain said. “Maybe I can get something done when I get home.”
Another person who’s experienced time-differentials is Rick Steeves, known for travel guides of Europe. With jet lag, which a one-hour time change is, actually, Steeves takes a “head-on” approach of staying awake until an early local bedtime.
For Daylight Saving Time, this means going to bed an hour earlier.
“Plan a good walk until early evening. Jet lag hates fresh air, daylight and exercise,” Steeves writes about extreme jet lag. “Your body may beg for sleep, but stand firm: refuse. Force your body’s transition to the local time.”
If you aren’t already getting enough fresh air, daylight and exercise — most of us don’t — an extra hour of light after work might give you a chance to ramp up your activity, safely, and go to bed ready to sleep.
As Crain suggests, an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day might give you the time to do that.
Crain also suggests this is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarm, CO detector and weather radio, as well as start preparing disaster go-kits for wildfires this spring and hurricanes this summer.
Florida’s water management districts also say this is a good time to check and adjust the timer on your lawn sprinklers, if you have them.
For a gradual adjustment to DST, try the following tips:
{span style=”font-size: 14.04px;”}- {/span}{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Slowly shift your bedtime by 15 minutes each night or 15 minutes each morning.{/span}
- Exercise to get your heart rate up during the day, well before bedtime, to maintain energy and promote healthy sleep patterns.
- If you must nap, keep it short — 15-20 minutes — and early in the afternoon instead of morning, late afternoon or evening.
- Eat three to five hours before bedtime, and no later than that, so that sugar levels and digestion don’t upset your sleep.
- Abstain from alcohol or caffeinated beverages before going to bed, and also any caffeine after noon. it can rob you of sleep.
- Switch off your TV, laptop, tablet and smartphone well before bedtime, because the light from them can suppress melatonin and affect sleep quality. Instead, read a book and/or listen to soft music.