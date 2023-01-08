It’s January and if you are from the great white north vegetable gardening may not be on your mind. Possibly it is not, even if you are from Florida. Getting ready for your spring garden should start soon. There’s ground to prep, soil adjustments, and a plan of what and when you will plant. Considerations should be made soon.

In Florida, we do things a little differently. In Florida, we grow vegetables from August until May and during the hot and wet summers, we take a break. The spring season is considered the second planting season for Florida gardeners.

