It’s January and if you are from the great white north vegetable gardening may not be on your mind. Possibly it is not, even if you are from Florida. Getting ready for your spring garden should start soon. There’s ground to prep, soil adjustments, and a plan of what and when you will plant. Considerations should be made soon.
In Florida, we do things a little differently. In Florida, we grow vegetables from August until May and during the hot and wet summers, we take a break. The spring season is considered the second planting season for Florida gardeners.
Florida weather is great for growing vegetables, but you will need to plan and be persistent. Late winter and early spring bring opportunities to grow all sorts of vegetables in Florida. When it comes to vegetable gardening in Florida, some may say spring starts in February.
During winter, tomatoes can be started in containers in mid- to late-January and moved into warm areas when winter frosts come. Peppers and eggplant can too. Generally, they can be planted in the ground by mid-March and be fruiting in early April. Tomatoes are mostly done by the end of May and the process can start again in August.
Lettuce grows well from September until April when the weather is cooler. Warm weather shortens the season, causing early blooming. Planting lettuce in January will yield lettuce by early- to mid-March. Succession plantings should yield lettuce through early May.
Growing your own vegetables is very rewarding and may save you at the supermarket too. To grow your food is to know your food. When you grow it from seed to harvest you know where your food comes from.
If you are anxious to learn more about vegetable gardening, we are offing a Florida Vegetable Gardening class on Jan. 14. The class will be at the Jack Stroup Civic Center next to Lake Jackson in Sebring. The address there is 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring, and is behind the Sebring library. The class includes a 100-page booklet of University of Florida Gardening articles and five packets of seeds. You’ll have an opportunity to swap seeds with others during a morning intermission. Call the UF/IFAS office at 863-402-6540 to learn how to register for the class. Make sure you register in advance to insure we have enough booklets and seeds on hand.