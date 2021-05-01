Alexander Lee Spurlock, 25, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for charges that included cruelty towards a child, sexual activity with a minor, battery and drug possession.
Deputies received information that Spurlock was living in a van on Billy Hill Street in Avon Park. Spurlock had active warrants for his arrest. The first warrant was on a charge of sexual assault by a person 24 years of age on a victim 16 years of age. The victim told deputies that she had been living with Spurlock for six months and that the two had a sexual relationship but she had lied about her age to Spurlock, according to reports.
The second warrant was for seven counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of misdemeanor battery. In that case, deputies were called out for a child abuse complaint. The victim’s mother told deputies that Spurlock had beaten her three small children (1, 2 and 4 years old) because they made noise and he “does not want them to speak or do anything in the room,” reports said.
According to the mother, Spurlock on one occasion hit the children repeatedly with a piece of PVC pipe and on another occasion he used a cellphone charging cable to hit the children at least 12 times. Both attacks left visible marks on the children. The mother in that case also accused Spurlock of drugging her with Xanax and punching her in the face, according to reports.
When deputies approached the van, they gave Spurlock orders to exit the van, which he ignored. After several attempts to gain compliance, a K-9 deputy was deployed. During the encounter with the K-9 deputy, Spurlock kept his hands hidden under a blanket. Due to deputy safety and to gain compliance, deputies deployed a taser to Spurlock’s chest. Once Spurlock was in custody, deputies searched Spurlock and the van and found three plastic baggies of the psychoactive drug MDMA, also known as Molly, which Spurlock said were not his, reports said.
Spurlock was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, seven felony counts of aggravated battery on a child, one felony count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $110,000 bond.