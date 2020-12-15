AVON PARK — Fellow City Council members remembered Stanley Spurlock as a man who spoke his mind and who will be greatly missed.
Spurlock, who served as Avon Park’s deputy mayor, passed away Saturday.
Spurlock was elected to the City Council in November 2018 along with Councilwoman Maria Sutherland and Councilwoman Brenda Gray, who was re-elected to the council.
Sutherland said Monday she ran for council together with Spurlock with their campaign signs side-by-side.
“We politicked together and we had a lot of similar ambitions when it came to governance of the city,” she said. “He was fun to run with; he knew so many people and so many people knew him.
“He will be hard to replace because I have never known anybody was just so honestly blunt and to the point as Stanley Spurlock was and that is what I adored about him because you always knew where he stood.”
Spurlock had an amazing sense of humor, Sutherland said. “He always had me laughing. I will miss him terribly. He always had a story; it was something funny that happened to him the day before or something he was remembering from 30 years ago.”
Sutherland said she spoke to City Attorney Gerald Buhr about the process to fill the position in accordance with the City Charter. The next city election is in November 2021 so they cannot wait to fill the position at that time, she said.
The City Council will select someone, by majority vote, to fill the position, Sutherland said, but she is not in a rush to fill the position. She did not believe council would try to select someone at its Monday meeting.
“We have a little bit of time to do that and appreciate what he has done, but I am not ready to replace him just yet,” she said.
Highlands News-Sun asked Sutherland who she would pick to fill the Council seat? Sutherlands said she is thinking of somebody who has already served on the council and can hit the ground running. She would call individuals who already served or attempted to run for a seat.
“I am sure every council member has someone in mind they would like to have in that position,” Sutherland said. “I would like to have somebody with the same level of sentiment as Stanley and that way it carries on that similar mentality only because I think it is great that we have an assortment of different philosophies on that council.
“In the end it will be somebody who has shown great love for the city.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said it was a sad day to lose Spurlock like this. He knew Spurlock had been ill for awhile, but he never saw this coming.
“It is a shock to me and he will be greatly missed,” he said. “It is difficult to think about replacing him for next year. We will have to wait and see what the rest of the council members want to do.”
Sitting next to Spurlock at the council meetings was a great joy, Barnard said.