LAKE PLACID — Most everyone remembers their high school senior prom, complete with fancy dresses, suits and flowers. Well, members of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid decided to bring back those memories on Saturday, Feb. 18. They held their first-ever Senior Prom night.

The only thing that was different was that some of the dancers had become a little more senior. But there they were – the ladies dressed in party gowns and the guys wearing formal suits. They listened and danced to the music of a band called Memories Dance, Music Project.

