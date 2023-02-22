LAKE PLACID — Most everyone remembers their high school senior prom, complete with fancy dresses, suits and flowers. Well, members of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid decided to bring back those memories on Saturday, Feb. 18. They held their first-ever Senior Prom night.
The only thing that was different was that some of the dancers had become a little more senior. But there they were – the ladies dressed in party gowns and the guys wearing formal suits. They listened and danced to the music of a band called Memories Dance, Music Project.
There was even a crowning of the prom king and queen. Two 90-year-young members were given that honor: Barbara Bahnsen was the queen and Fred Arch the king.
Along with the music, the 60 guests got to enjoy all sorts of delicious appetizers. All of the tables were decorated just like all those years ago. Laurie Glover, who has been a member of St. Francis for 43 years, acted as the bartender. (Of course, there were no bartenders back in the high school days.) In real life Glover is a local realtor, having retired from teaching art at Lake Placid Elementary School.
Ray Adelmann, who has been attending St. Francis for 15 years, loves to dance. He and his dance partner, Gloria Waynwright, having been going out dancing for eight years. So, you could find them out on the dance floor much of the night.
Then there was John DeSimone, who moved to Lake Placid six years ago from West Palm Beach. He’s still working as a representative for a furniture company and sells wholesale to furniture stores. He was accompanied by Donna Ferchen, a retired hairdresser and business owner. They are busy planning their wedding coming up at St. Francis on March 12.
Another long-time member of the church, 21 years, is Bob Dietrich. He has the title of senior warden at St. Francis, which he says gives him a wide range of duties from finances to setting up tables for the dance. He is a retired mounted police officer from Fort Lauderdale Police Department. His dad was a cop and his son and daughter are too.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church is at 43 Lake June Road, just off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Reverend Dr. Robin Reed is the rector there. Unfortunately, she had a parish emergency that took her away from the prom. So, she will have to wait until the 2nd Annual Senior Prom night to join in.
In case your group would like to book Memories Dance band, call 863-354-5440. They play a large variety of songs to dance to.