LAKE PLACID — On July 19 and again on July 21, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lake Placid sponsored its annual summer camp to teach youths how to use a sewing machine. Nine would-be sewers worked on four different projects and had a good time as well.

The sewing ministry was started in 2019 by Barbara McCarty, a member of St. Francis. Each year has had a little different twist to it. Last year, the veterans were the recipients of bags filled with all sorts of toiletries. The kids sewed the bags and presented them on Saturday morning to the Veterans Affairs staff in Sebring. Another camp included an overnight sleepover.

