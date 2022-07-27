LAKE PLACID — On July 19 and again on July 21, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lake Placid sponsored its annual summer camp to teach youths how to use a sewing machine. Nine would-be sewers worked on four different projects and had a good time as well.
The sewing ministry was started in 2019 by Barbara McCarty, a member of St. Francis. Each year has had a little different twist to it. Last year, the veterans were the recipients of bags filled with all sorts of toiletries. The kids sewed the bags and presented them on Saturday morning to the Veterans Affairs staff in Sebring. Another camp included an overnight sleepover.
This year the sewing camp took place on two separate days. On July 19, the students learned how to make bibs for the residents of local nursing homes. At noon, they enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by LP Canvas, a new business in Lake Placid.
The owners of LP Canvas, Charles and Michelle Pinko, moved to Lake Placid permanently last month. They came from a small town in northern Michigan called Glennie. There they had an upholstery and canvas business. So, they brought everything with them and are now operating out of their home (863-633-9530).
Michelle Pinko said that back in Glennie they always were involved in town functions and enjoyed helping out the local charities. So, when she saw an announcement about the sewing camp, she and her husband thought it would be nice to participate. Donating lunch to the 10 students and seven volunteers was their way of doing that. Michelle said she herself has been sewing quilts for years and has found that using a sewing machine has become a lost art.
When the group returned on July 21, they each created three take-home creations. One was a pillowcase. The other two required sewing zippers into their material. The first was a cover for a 12-inch throw pillow. The second was a zippered pouch to hold all their back-to-school pencils and stuff.
One of the students was from Sarasota. She was visiting her grandmother when they spotted the announcement about the camp. Her grandmother, Jan Goodall, a long time Sebring resident, said she used to sew a lot and thought her granddaughter, Creadance Goodall, 14, would benefit from learning to sew too. She will be a freshman at Poly Tech High School in Sarasota.
McCarthy said she is grateful for all the volunteers and the students who made this ministry another success. St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church is at 43 Lake June Rd., in Lake Placid. If you would like to donate material or sewing supplies, call Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004.