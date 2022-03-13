SEBRING — This Thursday, March 17, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — a tradition in which we dress in green, drink beer and pretend to be Irish. Before you break out the green shirts, the beer, or the corned-beef, here are a few things about St. Patrick’s Day that you didn’t know you didn’t know.
The man who came to be known as Saint Patrick, Maewyn Succat, was not actually Irish. He is generally believed to have been born in Roman-ruled Britain. When Succat was 16, he was captured and enslaved by Irish pirates. Sometime after getting away, he became a devout Christian. It is said that an angel told him to become a missionary and spread the gospel to the Irish — the same people who had enslaved him. Succat changed his name and obeyed.
Another myth about Saint Patrick says that he drove out all the snakes from Ireland. According to National Geographic, there were no snakes in Ireland to begin with. This allegedly had to do with the Ice Age and not anything Patrick did. But his version makes a great story. Another probable reason for the legend stems from Patrick ministering to pagan people who often used snakes as imagery in their religious symbols.
The color green is also synonymous with Ireland and St. Patrick’s Day. However, Saint Patrick was originally associated with the color blue, not green. One story says that the color was changed to green because of leprechaun lore that says leprechauns can’t see the color green. According to this lore, the little men would pinch anyone that they could see. So, people wore green so the leprechauns couldn’t see them.
Another reason for the color green could be due to supporters of Irish Independence in the 18th century chose to associate green with the Irish Independence movement.
In the United States, 34.7 million Americans claim Irish ancestry, the second most reported ancestry by Americans. That’s seven times the population of Ireland. According to History.com, the number of Americans who were actually born in Ireland is only 144,588.
The date of March 17 in Ireland used to be considered a religious holiday. This meant that all the bars were closed and no alcohol was served that day. Then, sometime in 1970, the date was changed to a national holiday and the beer flowed once again. A 2012 estimate said that the total amount of money spent on beer during St. Patrick’s Day was $245 million.
At least once during your St. Patrick’s Day celebration, someone is likely to shout out the phrase, “Erin go Bragh.” The phrasing is incorrect but this common phrase roughly translates to “Ireland Forever.”
In Lake Placid, you can celebrate March 17 with Wet Dogs Brewing. The brewpub will serve Craic and your favorite beers starting at 4 p.m. Highland Celts takes the stage from 6-9 p.m. and there will even be Celtic dancers. Wet Dogs Brewing is at 231 North Main Ave. inside the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid. For more information, contact them at 863-410-2010.
In Sebring, you can “get your jig on” at Sebring Village with their St. Patrick’s Dance on March 17, featuring the music of Almost Live! from 7:30-10:30 p.m. For ticket information, contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692. Sebring Village is at 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring.
Turn 2 Brewery will host their St. Paddy’s Day Party March 17 with dinner service beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread and Irish tarts. Tickets required for meal but party is free to join. Turn 2 Brewery is at 4496 Tanglewood Drive in Sebring. For more information, contact them at 803-710-2337 or visit turn2brew.com
In Avon Park, The Hotel Jacaranda will serve its annual St. Patrick’s Day lunch featuring a choice of corned beef, hand-battered fried chicken, cheese-crusted cod and shepherd’s pie, plus sides. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Reservations are required. Contact The Hotel Jacaranda at 863-453-2211 or visit hoteljac.com for reservations.