SEBRING — Do Highlands County residents want a multi-use facility for conferences, conventions and tournaments, both indoors and outside?
They do, and they want it to feature pickleball.
Wednesday night, residents and tourism stakeholders met with county officials and county-contracted tourism/sports promoters to get ideas on a multi-use facility. Discussions stated it should have enough land for parking and expansion, versatility for various events and accessibility for local residents to enjoy it as much as visitors.
Local pickleball players said there is demand for more courts, usually 60% of the size of a tennis court for a game played with paddles and a plastic ball with holes.
Dana Adams, ambassador for USA Pickleball, said pickleball tournaments are "a dime a dozen" during the winter resident season, but with good indoor, air-conditioned courts, the county could have off-season tournaments when a third of the players head back north, another third stays and keeps playing while the last third stops playing because of the heat.
"After 10 a.m., play is unbearable," said Jeff Lindskoog, also a member of the national club.
Last August, the two men pleaded with the Board of County Commission to build more pickleball courts. They said they had raised $100,000 from local benefactors and could build eight courts with an additional $40,000.
Adams said then that a lack of locally available public courts hurt the game and prompted many people to go to other counties. On Wednesday, he and others said local courts would also provide youth and family recreation for local residents.
That idea appealed to Rebekah Wills. She lost a teenage son to a drunk driver almost four years ago, and said she wants something for kids to do other than "sitting around drinking beer" on back roads.
Sponsors of 4-H, like Frank Youngman and Carey Howerton, said they need livestock show areas for youth. The Highlands County Fair saw $1 million of livestock sales in a single night, he said, but logistics at the fairgrounds were tight with all the animals there.
"We are at max capacity," Howerton said.
To pickleball players and others who want more tournaments, Howerton said the county also needs more hospitality.
"We want people to come," Howerton said, "[but] we don't have all the restaurants to feed all y'all."
Cynthia Garren, with South Florida State College, also advised people to include meeting rooms with technology for meetings, to attract business and trade conferences.
Another challenge, some mentioned, was proximity. Highlands County is a long drive from a passenger airport.
Ben Butler of Lorida also noted that Okeechobee has a great facility used almost every weekend, but said it took many years to get there. Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman, asked that any facility have a big enough footprint to expand and have both indoor and outdoor facilities.
John Story, Sebring International Raceway spokesperson, advised that the facility be capable of adapting to various sports.
"It's too bad we can't build it on the shore of Lake Istokpoga and have a bass tournament," Story said.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he called for the forum after several people asked him about having a public county facility, and said he now feels the urge to take up pickleball.
"Tonight is the ideas of what you want; what you're interested in," Kirouac said. "There will be more of these meetings."