VENUS, Florida — Archbold Biological Station will host a virtual Distinguished Speaker Seminar ‘Causes and consequences: counting the cost of dung beetle abundance losses in US working lands’ with Dr. Roisin Stanbrook. Although conservation efforts have historically focused attention on protecting rare, charismatic and endangered species, the “insect apocalypse” presents a different challenge. In addition to the loss of rare taxa, many reports mention sweeping declines of formerly abundant insects, raising concerns about ecosystem function.
Situated at the nexus of many trophic links, many numerically abundant insects provide ecosystem services upon which humans depend: the pollination of fruits, vegetables, and nuts; the biological control of weeds, agricultural pests, disease vectors, and other organisms that compete with humans or threaten their quality of life; and the decomposition of leaves and wood and removal of dung and carrion, which contribute to nutrient cycling, soil formation, and water purification.
This seminar will explore just one of those aspects, dung removal, and the wide-ranging repercussions of a decline in the insects primarily responsible for dung removal in agricultural lands. According to a 2021 report from the IUCN dung beetles are facing major losses of suitable habitats due to the decline of traditional livestock farming practices and the abandonment of rural environments, as well as chemical contamination of dung by veterinary medical products.
In this seminar, how dung beetles are affected by different stressors in U.S. ranch lands will be explored, as will the consequences of their reduced abundance in working lands.
Stanbrook earned her PhD from Manchester Metropolitan University (UK) and is currently a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Central Florida. She is broadly interested in the ecology and conservation of forest and agro-ecosystems, and the impact of human activities on the diversity and functioning of these ecosystems. Her current research focuses on the effects of ranch management and climate instability on dung beetle populations and associated ecosystem functioning in the south-eastern United States. She leads a USDA-funded project, which investigates the links between dung beetle biodiversity and ecosystem service provisioning in pastoral landscapes, with fieldwork based at the Archbold Biological Station’s Buck Island Ranch.
Stanbrook is also part of the NSF funded NEON-TWG and works to provide input and advice regarding the science design and protocols related to NEON ground beetle sampling at over eighty sites distributed across the contiguous United States. In Tanzania, she explores the relationship between decreased dung beetle diversity and ecosystem functioning in the Afromontane forests in the UNESCO protected Ngorongoro Conservation Area.
The free interactive virtual event will be hosted on Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Interested parties may register online at www.archbold-station.org, or attend the Facebook Livestream.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.